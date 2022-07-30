Tragedy in Cerea, in the province of Verona, where mother and son aged 93 and 67 died within hours of each other

A devastating tragedy hit a family in San Vito di Cerea, in the province of Verona. On Wednesday evening, Gianluca Rossetti found the lifeless bodies of his uncle and grandmother. Mother and sonaged 93 and 67, respectively, would die within hours of each other.

Another story that leaves everyone dismayed and saddened. Claudio and Easterson and mother aged 67 and 93, lived together in their home in San Vito di Cerea, near Verona. And, always together, they left this world, a few hours away from each other.

The first to notice that there was something strange was the grandson of the victims, Gianluca Rossetti. The boy tried to contact his uncle Claudio by phone last Wednesday.

Receiving no response, in the evening he decided to go to to check in person. The moment he opened the door, he found himself in front of one chilling scene. Uncle Claudio was motionless on the armchair in the living room, lifeless, while Grandma Easter was now lifeless on the bedroom floor.

Mother and son died a few hours apart

Immediate call of Gianluca Rossetti to the Carabinieriwho in a few minutes reached the house also accompanied by rescuers 118 doctors.

Unfortunately for mother and son it was no longer there nothing to do.

Subsequent investigations did clarity on what happened to the two victims. Claudio probably died on Monday evening, the victim of a heart attack that left him no way out.

The woman, probably after having tried in vain to get his son’s attention who took care of her, ha tried to get up alone from the bed.

His conditions, however, did not allow it and it is fall to the ground. Thereafter, she never got up, dying in the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The woman had one head injury, most likely caused by the fall. However, she would not have been the one to cause his death, but it is supposed also for her a heart problemcaused by the non-recruitment of medications. Medicines that were supplied to her in the doses and at the times established by her son Claudio.