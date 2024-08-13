The bond that unites a mother and her child is often incredible: Maria Conti and Mario Bonomi died on the same day, despite living far from each other

It is a story that seems to have come out of the pages of a novel, the one that has shocked the community of the province of Lecco. Mary Conti86 years old, and his son Mario Good names57 years old, both died in the early afternoon yesterday, August 12, a few kilometers apart and at the exact same time.

Maria, elderly and ill for some time due to her advanced age, was in the nursing home in I’m going to rush. She passed away, surrounded by the care of the staff who had looked after her in recent years. Her son Mario, who was in good health and had never had serious problems, died at the same time in his home in Merate. He had not shown any signs of illness or warning symptoms.

It was Elena, Mario’s sister, who discovered the tragic and incredible bond that united the two dearest people. She had gone to her brother’s house to give him the painful news of the loss of her mother, unaware of the blow that fate was about to reserve for her. Once she arrived and received no answer, she called the firefighters, who entered through the window. There, on the armchair, they found Mario lifeless.

A fate that seems incredible in its cruel synchrony, two lives that break at the same time, as if an invisible force had kept them tied until the end. The news has deeply shaken the local community, which is now preparing to say their last goodbye to mother and son. The joint funeral will be held tomorrow, August 14, in the church of Merate. A single farewell for the two protagonists of a story that leaves you speechless.

For friends and acquaintances, Maria and Mario were different people but linked by a deep family affection. Their lives ended at the same time, as if one could not continue without the other, giving the community a painful story but also one full of tragic poetry. A mother is born the moment she gives birth to a child. The bond that is generated in that moment is impossible to break, even for the dark woman with the scythe in her hand.

