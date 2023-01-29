Xalapa, Veracruz.- A spectacular accident claimed the lives of a woman and her son, after the car in which they were traveling collided with a Tortón truck, at the height of the town copalilloMunicipality of cuitlahuacin Veracruz.

The events occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. this Saturday, January 28, when Silvia Serrano, 28 years old and a minor under eight years of agewere circulating at kilometer 50 of said road, but at a certain moment the heavy cargo unit apparently invaded the opposite lane and collided head-on with the car in which the mother and son were traveling.

Due to the brutal crash, the occupants of the private vehicle were trapped between the twisted irons and residents of the area tried to rescue them, but it was useless before the conditions in which the car was left. It is worth mentioning that due to the accident, a truck that transported fruits and vegetables was also indirectly involved, but its occupants did not suffer injuries.

Minutes later they arrived municipal agentsas well as paramedics who could only confirm that both people, who were going to their home in La Tinaja, Cotaxtla municipality, no longer had vital signs.

When the deaths were confirmed, personnel from the FGE of Veracruz to continue with the corresponding procedures and the bodies were taken to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) of Córdoba. Meanwhile, the driver of the cargo truck was reported to have fled after the accident.