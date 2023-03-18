BA mother and her eight-year-old son died in a serious rear-end collision on Autobahn 7 near Göttingen. The three-year-old daughter of the 28-year-old woman who was in the small car was seriously but not fatally injured, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday.

According to previous knowledge, the family’s small car from southern Hesse drove about 500 meters behind the Lutterberg junction in the right lane, for reasons that are still unclear, onto a truck that was standing at the end of a traffic jam. The mother and the boy died on impact.

According to the police, the A7 was completely closed for hours from the Lutterberg junction in the direction of Hanover. Traffic was backed up near Hannoversch Münden for several kilometers in the meantime. The police advised to drive around the section of the route.

In the late afternoon, the blockage was finally lifted, traffic rolled again – but still with obstacles: the reason was another accident on Autobahn 7 near the Drammetal triangle. A truck caught fire there around 12:15 a.m. and was completely burned out. The cause of the fire was initially unclear, and it was not yet clear whether and how badly the roadway was damaged.

The property damage amounted to around 200,000 euros, according to initial estimates by the police.