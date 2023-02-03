A court in the province of La Pampa (500 km west of Buenos Aires, in Argentina) This Thursday, he declared a couple of women guilty for the murder of the son of one of them, five years, in a case that shocked Argentine society due to the abuse alerts that were not detected by the justice, health or education systems.

The small Lucio Dupuy He was sexually abused and beaten to death on November 26, 2021 in the Pampas city of Santa Rosa, where his mother, Magdalena Espósito Valenti, 25, and her partner, Abigail Páez, 28, lived.

The mother, Espósito Valenti, was found guilty of triple qualified homicide for the link, treachery and cruelty against the child, but she was acquitted of sexual abuse, according to the verdict released by the court made up of judges Alejandra Ongaro, Andrés Olié and Daniel Sáez Zamora.

For her part, Páez was found guilty of doubly qualified homicide for treachery and cruelty and for the crime of “sexual abuse by carnal access through the anal route executed with a phallic object” aggravated, because it was the guardian and for being committed to a minor, taking advantage of coexistence.

The defendants, who remain detained in the neighboring province of San Luis, were not present at the hearing, nor were their public advisers. The attorney general of Santa Rosa, Máximo Paulucci, told the media that “the feeling is positive” because the verdict, “to a large extent, is the expectation” that the Prosecutor’s Office had.

(You can read: Argentino was robbed in a motel in Bogotá by two women: they were his companions).

“We are relatively satisfied,” said the plaintiff lawyer, José María Aguerrido, despite the fact that the court ruled out his hate crime claim for gender reasons. Aguerrido hopes that the sentence, which will be released in another hearing, be life imprisonment.

mother’s explanations

The boy’s mother testified that, on the morning of the murder, he left his son alive, in the care of his girlfriend, who admitted that he hit the minor, who lost consciousness, He tried to revive him and took him to the emergency room and from there to the hospital, which left him for dead.

The child’s family claims that they both serve sentences separately because they are a couple. The cruelty of the case shocked Argentina, as well as the fact that different institutions failed to detect the violence suffered by the child. A judge had taken custody of the minor from the father’s family and granted it to the mother. The boy’s father, Christian Dupuy, present in the courtroom, hugged his relatives with tears in his eyes after hearing the verdict.

Dupuy had called for a march to the courts this Thursday, and relatives, protesters and associations for the defense of victims demanded justice and life imprisonment loudly. As a consequence of the crime, the Government sent to Congress a project known as the ‘Lucio Law’ to create a Federal Training Plan for public officials in children’s rights, which until now has only been approved by the Chamber of Deputies of that country.

EFE

Keep reading:

-John Poulos’s ex-wife breaks her silence and says he was ‘controlling and abusive’

-New case of police abuse: Afro-American in a wheelchair is shot dead

-They send to jail a watchman who would have abused a minor in Barranquilla