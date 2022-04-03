Concordia, Sinaloa.- A strong fire rrecorded on Saturday afternoon consumed the entire interior of a dwellingin the community of Chirimollos de La Petaca, in the mountains of the municipality of Concordia, Sinaloa.

There were total material losses, since clothing, appliances, mattresses, among other items were consumed by the flames, but Fortunately, no one was injured..

Of the house built between concrete blocks and wood, only the area of ​​the bedrooms, made of material, was left standing, but everything inside was consumed; both the kitchen and the dining room were made of wood, and these areas were completely in ashes, due to the intensity of the fire, leaving this family abandoned, who now asks for the support of the authorities and society in general because they were left with nothing.

The affected are a single mother and two children aged 9 and 11.

Until now The cause of this fire is unknown.since the house was uninhabited at the time of the mishap, but everything points to a short circuit.

Concordia Civil Protection personnel arrived at the site this Sunday morning to help the affected family, as well as a group of social activists from this municipality.

Ramiro Hernández, a well-known social activist from this municipality, visited this family from the Sierra de Concordense with the aim of mobilizing local society and authorities to send all the necessary help, since they only kept what they were wearing.

Clothes, pantry, mattresses, are the priorities, although all kinds of help will be received.

Between the various fires that have been occurring throughout the municipality So far in the last month, the latter has only registered such considerable material losses, in addition to severe damage to the structure of the house that was still standing.