Australians earning millions of rubles on OnlyFans responded to the criticism of the haters

Australians with multimillion-dollar earnings, which they receive by selling photos in candid images, responded to the criticism of the haters. Material on this topic is published Daily Mail.

Beautician Yvi Liana, 37, and daughter Tiana, 20, from Adelaide, regularly post pictures in their lingerie or swimwear on their OnlyFans page, where users get access to the content for a fee. In an interview with reporters, Tiana admitted that she herself invited her mother to join the platform.

Related materials:

It is noted that in total, each relative monthly earns at least 30 thousand pounds (2.1 million rubles). According to women, they often face negative comments from netizens, but at the moment they try not to pay attention to the unflattering statements of users.

“I really like my job. I am grateful for a platform that not only allows me to earn money, but also gives me the opportunity to discover my sexuality and femininity. Financial independence allows me to happily spend my free time and plan for the future,” said Yvi Liana in conclusion.

In December 2021, a British law school graduate gave up her job in her specialty in order to sell candid shots on social networks and became rich. She decided to register on the OnlyFans platform. According to the fashion model, now she earns more than 60 thousand pounds (more than four million rubles) a year.