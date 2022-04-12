Zacateca.- The municipality of FrenilloZacatecas has become a place of terror where violent acts carried out by criminal groups in dispute take away the tranquility of the population.

Monday afternoon yesterday two women (mother and daughter) were shot to death in the middle of a public thoroughfare and before the astonished gaze of passers-by.

the double murder was registered in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood, in the municipal seat of Frenillo.

An armed group shot mother and daughter at close rangeBoth were left lying on the street and when the paramedics arrived they confirmed her death.

It was at 6:30 p.m. when the 911 Emergency System received an anonymous report about the armed attack, so police and rescuers were immediately mobilized to the scene.

According to the first investigations, it was revealed that one of the victims was 45 years old, and the other 17, they were mfather and daughter

The two bodies were raised and transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) for the necropsy of law.

Given the situation, the presence of personnel from the Attorney General’s Office was requested, who opened the corresponding investigation folder.