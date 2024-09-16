Mother disappeared with her 3-year-old daughter, bodies found in the Piave river. Affari interviews Matteo Villanova, professor of forensic psychopathology

A drama that shook Italya mystery closely linked to psychology and a past that generates in some people an inner weakness and a murderous outburst is combined with a sense of protection. The case of the mother found dead with her three-year-old daughter in the Piave requires an in-depth analysis that goes beyond the usual canons of depression. To do so, Affaritaliani has chosen one of the top experts in Italy: Matteo Villanova, criminologist and professor of forensic psychopathology, as well as president of the Observatory Laboratory for the Protection of Emotional Respect for Developmental Age.



Professor, what do you think about this case?

“It is certainly a drama that must be analyzed in all its facets. The first point to analyze is undoubtedly the breaking of a chain of control and protection of the territory. From the school to the general practitioner, passing through social services and the support network that is provided in certain cases. To this lack there is another family one that is even more serious”.

In what sense?

“A husband who does not notice a similar problem shows an absolute lack of attention to the woman, of neglecting her and leaving her alone with her problems and lack of self-esteem. Cases like that of the woman who died in the Piave do not hide pathologies but only a malaise that smoulders and feeds on daily life. And in this also comes in the inadequacy”.

Inadequacy for what?

“Living the comparison with other women, for example the new partner of an ex, the mother-in-law, the sister of the partner. Comparisons that make a person feel wrong and that generate lowering of self-esteem and fear of living”.

And what does killing your own child have to do with this?

“In the psyche of a person, a barrier of protection is created with death: I kill you so that you do not suffer the evils of this world.”

Is there a remedy?

“Certainly questioning and realizing that you have a problem that needs to be solved by talking to an expert. If these steps are missing, it is difficult to heal or get out of it.”