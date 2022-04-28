Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

On Tuesday (April 26) two women were fatally injured at the Grossen-Linden train station. The police are looking for witnesses to the accident.

Giessen – On Tuesday evening (April 26), according to the current findings of the Central Hesse police, a 55-year-old woman and her two daughters were on platform number two of the station in Grossen-Linden (Giessen district). The mother of the 19 and 20-year-old women crossed the tracks at around 9:45 p.m picture learned that they could board a train to Frankfurt am Main in good time. A tragic accident resulted in death.

Accident at the Grossen-Linden train station – two women die in a train accident

According to the police, the 20-year-old daughter noticed a regional train that was running on the tracks in question and tried to pull her mother out of the track bed to prevent her from colliding with the train. But the rescue operation failed; both women were hit and fatally injured by the train, which was traveling at 160 km/h.

The 19-year-old daughter, who witnessed the tragedy firsthand, was unharmed. The passengers on the train in question were not injured. The authorities are investigating the details of the accident and are asking witnesses to contact the permanent criminal service (0641-7006-6555). After the devastating train accident in Schäftlarn in February, the horrific case from central Hesse joins the cascade of accidents in connection with rail traffic. A fatal accident at the Harras subway station was also to be mourned in Munich last Saturday (April 23). (askl)