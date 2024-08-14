A dramatic discovery has shocked the residential complex “Garden House” in Annunziata di Messina. Two women, mother and daughteraged 89 and 62, were found lifeless in their apartment. The situation arose due to a persistent unpleasant odor coming from the home of the two women, which raised the alarm of the neighbors. The residents of the building had noticed the prolonged absence of the two residents for days and, not having received any sign of life, they were concerned about the growing odor that permeated the corridors.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the two women, they decided to contact the police, fearing the worst. The authorities intervened promptly: the police, accompanied by the firefighters and medical personnel from 118, arrived on site to verify the situation. Access to the apartment was only possible through a window, as no one answered the door. Once inside, the rescue teams made the dramatic discovery: the bodies of the two women were lying next to each other on the bed, in an advanced state of decompositionThe scene was desolate and left everyone shocked.

The initial investigations conducted by the police and the coroner did not find any obvious signs of violence on the bodies of the victims. However, to determine with certainty the cause of death, anautopsy. The police, together with the forensic police, are carefully examining the situation to clarify the circumstances that led to this tragic epilogue.

The deceased mother had two children, one living in Messina and the other to Romewho were promptly informed of the dramatic discovery by the authorities. The news also hit the neighbors hard, who described the two women as extremely reserved and deeply religious people. The two lived a quiet and withdrawn life, meeting very few people and maintaining a very secluded daily routine.