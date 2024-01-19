Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 21:38

Two women – mother and daughter, aged 70 and 35, respectively – drowned when trying to prevent the flood from washing away the family car, in Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo, on the afternoon of this Friday, 19th. They were trapped underneath the vehicle.

According to the Military Police, the silver Fiat Palio that belonged to Joana Isidora de Melo's family was on Pedro Targino da Silva street, in the Las Palmas neighborhood. At around 5:30 pm, the flood that took over the street due to the storm that hit Limeira began to wash away the vehicle.

Joana and her daughter Josicleide Joana dos Santos were at the scene, saw the situation and decided to try to prevent the car from being taken. They went to the vehicle and tried to hold it, but ended up being carried away by the force of the water and trapped under the Palio, which only stopped meters away.

The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) was called but, when they arrived at the scene, at 5:53 pm, they found that the women were already dead. The case will still be investigated by the Civil Police.

The Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo warns that no one should try to face currents. According to the agency, just 15 centimeters of water is enough to drag a person away. It is also not recommended to walk through flooded areas, as the water can hide dangers such as live wires, open drains or holes.

If the person is on the street, is surprised by the rain and the water level starts to rise, seek shelter in high places, such as bus stops, stairwells or safe buildings. In case of emergency, call Civil Defense by calling 199 or the Fire Department by calling 193.