Naked mother and daughter in the car. In shock but without signs of violence

Mother and daughter from 40 And 8 years I am disappear at Easter without giving explanations Brescia. They found them a Pisanaked inside their car, in the clear confusional state. They have been hospitalized as a precaution. The woman’s sister, who is separated from her husband, had filed a regular complaint. The story is dark. According to the investigators it could not be excluded that it was a voluntary removal for reasons yet to be ascertained. And there are also rumors of the alleged involvement of someone religious sect. The yellow of the gods remains clothes he was born in cell phone.

There 40 years old she was unable to clarify how and why she reached the Pisan dock, an area intended for boating activities, by car. When a vigilant during his night patrol he noticed the car with the two women on board and immediately sounded the alarm 118 and at police. Mother and daughter are in good state of health, but it seems that both have not uttered a word, in a state of shock. Immediately warned i family membersthat gives Brescia they reached them in a few hours. THE clothes were found in the near the caron bodies not there are signs of violence.

