tragic event in El Rosario, Cuautitlan Izcalli, Edomex: mother and daughter are murdered to gunshots by strangers aboard a motorcycle. The details of this horrifying incident, which occurred in broad daylight, have left the local community in shock.

According to sources close to the scene, the deadly attack took place around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning on Villa Nicolás Romero street, located in the town of Rosario.

The victims, two women whose ages range from between 30 and 73 years oldwere traveling in their black truck, when they were intercepted by armed subjects.

stranger attack

Eyewitnesses report that the individuals on board a motorcycle quickly approached the truck and opened fire against women without saying a word. After committing the violent act, the aggressors fled in a hurry, leaving the victims without any possibility of defense.

The consequences were devastating: mother and daughter were left lifeless inside the vehicleor, become the scene of a tragic outcome. Mourning and indignation have taken over the community of El Rosario, which has been shaken by this unfortunate loss.

The rapid response of the authorities was not long in coming. Municipal police officers cordoned off the area, guaranteeing the preservation of the evidence and the protection of the crime scene, while waiting for the arrival of experts and the Public Ministry. The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico has taken up the case.

The local community demands justice and security. This senseless act of violence has generated deep concern and the need for decisive action to combat impunity and guarantee the protection of citizens. The authorities are working hard to find those responsible and bring them to justice.