Mother and daughter were found dead in their apartment a Sasto San Giovanni, at the gates of Milan. Maria and Cristina were always alone and never left the house except for rare and small necessities. And to take out the three dogs to which they were very attached. A symbiotic relationship, inaccessible to acquaintances and neighbors with whom there was a good morning and good evening education but little else. For decades – we read in Repubblica – they lived side by side in their third floor apartment. Those same rooms where a few days before Christmas their union is also ended in the worst way. It was an acquaintance who warned the police that something was wrong, that no one had answered on the phone for too many days, not even for good wishes, and it was strange.

The door closed from the inside, – continues Repubblica – la stink already an omen on the landing, the firefighters and the carabinieri who force and discover what is feared. Maria Domenica Grizzuti, 71, is lying on the floor in her bedroom. Cristina Straziota, 48, is in the kitchen, found in a way that leaves no doubt to investigators that days before she took her own life. The carabinieri found one of his diary, there is the will and the story of the last days of life in the version of Cristina now being examined by the investigators to ascertain whether it actually went like this. What a mom Maria, closed in the house for some time with serious health problems and in need of help to get around, about ten days before falls, does not get up and will never wake up again. AND Cristina who assists and decides to commit suicide. The three dogs were also found lifeless next to them.

