A woman and her daughter were accused of murdering the grandmother and burning her body on a grill. According to authorities, a neighbor noticed the smoke and decided to alert about what happened.

In Prince George’s County, Washington, the story of two women who murdered an elderly woman was known. Candace Raquel Craig, 44, and her daughter, Salia Hardy, 19, were charged with the murder of Margaret Craig.who was the mother and grandmother of those involved.

According to the British media ‘The Mirror’, the investigation began when the Police arrived at the Craig family home, after being alerted by a nearby neighbor, who noticed the strange smoke coming from behind the residence.

Margaret Craig, 71, was brutally murdered. Photo: Facebook: Margaret Craig

The agents, upon receiving the call, immediately approached Margaret’s home. When they arrived they detected a strong smell of decomposition, coming from the basement. Officers reportedly observed blood and tissue on the floor. In addition, there were three white garbage bags.

According to the aforementioned medium, “they used a chainsaw to dismember the woman and her remains were burned on a charcoal grill.”

Candace Raquel Craig, 44, murdered her mother. Photo: Facebook: Candace Craig

The basement was found to have blood splatters, a chainsaw, cutting utensils and cleaning materials next to it. For Prince George’s County authorities, the scenario was “creepy.”

The neighbor, who had alerted what had happened, recalled that it all started on May 27, when he came across a small fire behind the property and claimed to see Candace and Salia.

According to the man’s testimony, both appeared to burn human remains in the woods behind the home. Alarmed by what he saw, he decided to call 911, but firefighters never located evidence of a possible fire.

However, on June 2, the authorities entered the house due to the complaints made by his neighbor. After that, they arrested mom and daughter for having murdered the grandmother.

According to the statement of Salia, the granddaughter of the murdered woman, on May 23, heard her mother and grandmother fighting. According to the Police, the discussion arose because Margaret claimed her daughter, Candace, for having used her credit card.

After that, the story took a macabre turn, Salia and Candace the next day proceeded to dismember the body with a chainsaw and burn the parts on a grill, police said.

Candace was charged with first and second degree murder, while Salia, for covering tracks, was charged with aiding and abetting after the murder. The hearing is still awaited to render a final verdict.

Salia Hardy was accused of complicity in the murder of her grandmother. Photo: Facebook: Salia Hardy

The crime occurred two years after Candance posted a message to celebrate Mother’s Day on Facebook.

The message reads: “Happy Mother’s Day to the number one woman in my life. I hope you have an amazing and restful day. I can’t say this every day, but I love you so much to the moon and back.” .

