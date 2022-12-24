A mother and child were injured during the shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk from the MLRS by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk Mayor Aleksey Kulemzin said on December 24.

“According to updated information, as a result of yesterday’s evening shelling of the Kievsky district (Donetsk) along Universitetskaya Street, a child was injured – a girl born in 2016 and her mother born in 1983,” Kulemzin wrote on the Telegram channel.

The representative office of the DPR in the JCCC earlier on Saturday reported the shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk, Ukrainian militants fired five rockets from the MLRS into the city.

The night before, it became known about another attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 15 rockets were fired in the direction of the Kievsky district of the city.

As clarified later in the JCCC, on that day, a woman born in 1983 was injured. and a girl born in 2016

On December 19, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, convicted Kyiv of deliberate attacks on the civilian population, including from Western-made guns.

The special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

