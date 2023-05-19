Hours of apprehension for one mom and her daughter suddenly disappeared into thin air. There child had been entrusted to the American fatherafter a long legal battle. When the woman, originally from Frosinone, learned of the judges’ decision, she lost track of her, taking her 13-month-old daughter away with her. Now the accusation is heavy, because the woman is wanted for child abduction in the United States.

There american police he is looking for the young woman residing in the province of Frosinone, but with English citizenship, who has taken her little more than a year old daughter away with her. The US court issued a ruling requiring her to return with her daughter, without her visa-free mother.

The woman’s ex partner, father of the 13-month-old girl, has asked the American judges for sole custody of the little girl. The woman was supposed to return to the United States, but she was denied entry after spending a period in Italy due to her visa having expired.

After tried to enter the United States and not being able to set foot on US soil, as reconstructed by the State Police and the Cassino prosecutor’s office, the woman would have taken the plane with her little daughter to return to her family in the province of Frosinone.

For this reason, the former partner turned to the American judges, who have already made contact with the Juvenile Court of Rome. Before the transfer, the judges had ordered the protected meetings to socialize with the parent, but the mother did not show up, causing her to lose track.

When the woman lost track of her, the State Police and the Cassino prosecutor’s office immediately started the search. But so far no news of the mother and her 13-month-old daughter.

The mother has to answer for child abduction and risks ending up in handcuffs. While the father on social media launches an appeal for the woman to go to the police.