The case of 10 year old boy whose life was taken on June 21, 2018 shook everyone. For the judges who investigated the murder of Anthony Avalos, mother and boyfriend of the woman must be sentenced to life imprisonment. The two are guilty of ending the life of this sweet little boy of just 10 years.

Heather Maxine Barronaged 33, and her boyfriend Kareem Ernesto Leivaaged 37, received a conditional life sentence following a non-jury trial over the death of Anthony Avalos, the woman’s 10-year-old son, who suffered greatly before he breathed his last.

The child died on June 21, 2018: the police immediately began investigating his case. The Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta he handed down the sentence after listening for hours to witnesses who recounted what they knew about the case.

Anthony was a helpless child who depended (on the defendants) … for his basic physical needs and emotional support. Instead, Anthony was tortured and killed.

These are the words of the judge. During the hearing, the mother of the 10-year-old boy and her boyfriend never spoke. One of the statements was read by an 8-year-old boy:

I miss my cousin Anthony. I was a kid when I last saw it. I wish I could remember all our moments together, but all I have are the pictures and stories my family tells me.

Anthony Avalos, mother and boyfriend guilty of his death

Referring to the child’s mother, the cousin said that she was an evil monster and that he would have liked to see her in jail forever. He will never forgive her for taking away the affection of the cousin she loved.

Video source from YouTube of ABC7

The judge, in the sentence, said that the couple did everything to cause severe dehydration in the child, who also had bruises, cuts, burns and other signs of torture on his body.