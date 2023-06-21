Genoa – In the photo taken by the marine biologist – on board the boats of Golfo Paradiso – Alessandro Verga you can see perfectly: a whale swims peacefully with its calf.

The sighting dates back to a few days ago and the biologist writes on his social networks: “New recruits in the whale house. One of the typical sightings for which I would trade years of life to understand the dialogues between mother and puppy. It certainly remains in the top list of the most beautiful sightings”.

The population of Mediterranean fin whale it is genetically distinct from its Atlantic relative. Therefore, reproduction also takes place in our basin. However, observing a mother puppy couple is anything but ordinary.

“The Common Whale – explains the biologist Alessandro Verga – gives birth to only one child at a time, which at the time of birth measures six meters for a ton and a half in weight. Thanks to the mother’s milk, thick and rich in fat, the growth of the puppy occurs very quickly. Gestation lasts just under a year, while weaning is relatively short: 6-7 months. Like all large cetaceans, fin whales also have a rather slow reproductive rate; a female gives birth to a cub no earlier than 3 years after the last birth”.