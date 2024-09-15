Mother and baby missing in Treviso, two bodies found

A tragic end for the 45-year-old mother and her little daughter of three missing in the Treviso area. The two bodies were found in the Piave River. The woman would have carried out her tragic plan, the one she had written in the 5-page letter found by her partner in the house in Miane (Treviso) where she announced that she wanted to take her own life with his little one.

The search resumed massively this morning, after his car, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was found empty in Covolo di Pederobba yesterday and concentrated in the area of Vidor Bridge sadly known as a place of suicides where the Piave river is particularly violent. The police are still operating on site law enforcement, Civil Protection volunteers and Firefighters. A helicopter, nautical firefighter teams, drones and sniffer dogs were also used.

Susanna, on Friday evening, had sent a message to her ex-partner saying to come around 8 on Saturday to pick up the child. The woman had 12 hours to get away from home in Mianewith the little girl, on board his car. In the house he left a five-page letter in which he expressed discomfort and the desire to end it all. It was the ex who saw the papers in the morning, when he found neither the woman nor the daughter. The immediate Report to the Conegliano Police and the subsequent search alert through a note from the Prefecture of Treviso. The last to see the woman alive were the neighbors.

Mother and baby missing in Treviso, bodies found. The reconstruction

The womanaccording to what Ansa writes, She is said to have been swept away by the Piave River, taking her three-year-old daughter with her. This was learned from sources that reported how the two bodies were found embraced on a small island downstream from the Vidor bridge (Treviso) where the woman’s car was found. According to the reconstruction of the police forces, the woman entered the Piave, not by throwing herself from the bridge, but by letting herself slide, already on Friday evening, from a river bank where the last traces were found by molecular dogs. The water then washed the bodies onto the islet about a kilometre downstream.

About the story Treviso PM Barbara Sabbatini investigates which in the next few hours will decide whether or not to proceed with the autopsies. Susanna, a dental hygienist by profession, had three children from a previous relationship in addition to her three-year-old daughter. Her neighbors described her as a very private woman with very few friends. Even from the story of her ex-partner, the child’s father, it emerges that she had never behaved in a way that would have led one to think about what happened later. Even though – the ex-partner reports – precisely the separation had caused a sort of discomfort and disorientation in Susanna.