The bodies of Susanna Recchia, 45, who disappeared from her home in Miane (Treviso) on Friday evening together with her three-year-old daughter, have been found. This was reported by Ansa. The discovery, as confirmed by the Veneto councilor for Civil Protection Giampaolo Bottacin, was made on a small island in the Piave River downstream from the Vidor bridge (Treviso). The police, Civil Protection volunteers and the Fire Department are operating on site. A helicopter, nautical firefighter teams, drones and molecular dogs are being used, among other things.