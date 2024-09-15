Miane (Treviso). The bodies of Susanna Recchia (45 years old) and her three-year-old daughter, who had been missing since Friday evening, were found on a small island in the Piave River, two kilometers from the Vidor bridge (Treviso), where the empty car was found last night. The father’s last hope of finding at least the little girl alive has also been extinguished. There had been no news of Recchia and her daughter since Friday evening, when the woman had left her home in Miane, taking the little girl with her, but leaving her cell phone and wallet with her documents at home. But, above all, she had left a letter on the table consisting of five sheets of paper, in which she announced her decision to end it all. She had been separated from her partner Mirko, the child’s father, for a month. The two had an appointment on Saturday morning at 8:15, when Susanna had told him to come and pick up the little girl at home. Finding no one in the apartment, the man became worried and went to the police to file a missing person report. Today, after twenty-four hours of searching, the most dramatic epilogue. Susanna Recchia had three other children, born from a previous relationship.