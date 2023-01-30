Patrick Clancy is the husband of the woman who allegedly caused the death of her three children on Tuesday, January 24, while at her home in Duxbury, Massachusetts (United States).

The two older siblings, Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3, are known to have died of strangulation that same day; meanwhile, the youngest son, Callan, 8 months old, died on Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to the coverage of the local media ‘NBC Boston’.

The woman, identified as Lindsay Clancy, would be in a Boston hospital with police custody, as she faces two counts of homicide, three for strangulation, and three for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, the aforementioned outlet said.

Similarly, it was reported that the father of the family, Patrick Clancy, had called the emergency line on Tuesday night, around 6:15 pm, reporting that his wife had attempted suicide. When the authorities arrived, the woman was with the three unconscious children and with signs of physical trauma.

Given the situation, the media have indicated that the community where the events occurred has been shocked by the news and has begun to talk about maternal mental health, since some speculate that the woman could be suffering from postpartum depression, despite the fact that It is not yet officially known what motivated the suspect to carry out such acts.

The husband’s message to the community

After the death of his children, Patrick Clancy spoke for the first time, through a statement, in which to the surprise of many he seems to defend his wife.



“She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our children and her dedication to being a mother. It was everything she ever wanted. Her passion taught me to be a better father, ”the man commented on the text.

In addition, he asked for forgiveness on behalf of his wife and referred to a situation that, according to him, had not allowed him to be himself: “I want to ask all of you to deeply forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay generously loved and cared for everyone: me, our children, family, friends and their patients. The very fibers of your soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Finally, the father remembered each of his children with love, referring to their qualities and closed the statement saying: “Cora, Dawson and Callan, you gave me so much in your short time here. I don’t know if the pain will ever go away, but I will do my best to continue in your honor. Dada loves you very much and will always remember you”.

