The 56-year-old mother has passed away forever, Alessandra Mammoli has lost her battle against the terrible disease

Alessandra Mammoli He did not make it. The 56-year-old mother lost her battle. The community of Osimo mourns the loss of a smiling person who was so close to her beloved family. A successful entrepreneur who loved sport and was a loving mother to her two daughters Alessia and Emma, ​​just as she was an ever-present wife to her husband Ernesto.

Today everyone remembers her as one lioness, who fought against a monster with all her strength and who, unfortunately, was defeated. Alessandra Mammoli’s agony began in the summer of 2022. She began to accuse a strange fever, who didn’t want to pass. So, the woman underwent several checks until the sad diagnosis arrived. A terrible evil had taken over his body.

Alessandra Mammoli fought with all her strength, but despite weeks of care and prayers, she didn’t make it. She passed away forever last Thursday afternoon, while she was there admitted to the Torrette hospital.

The community is shocked and saddened. The entrepreneur left a great mark on all those who knew and loved her. She was the owner of the Fondipress company in Osimo Stazione, she had inherited the company from her father. She had managed to revive it and expand it, becoming a landmark for the largest German car brands. Then last year, the decision to sell the company. Alessandra wanted to pass the time alone with his beautiful family.

In 2018, he received the civic merit precisely because of her success as an entrepreneur.

There are many people who are crying over his loss these days. A mother and a wife who will never be forgotten. Alessandra Mammoli will live forever in the hearts of all those who loved her, especially in those of her daughters Alessia and Emma and in that of her husband Ernesto.