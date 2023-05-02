The mother of one of the girls in a private kindergarten in Lyubertsy on April 28 said on her social networks that the teacher had beaten her three-year-old daughter.

According to the woman, the incident occurred on April 27 – on that day, a three-year-old girl went to kindergarten for the first time. She spent only two hours there, according to the rules of the initial visit, but during this time something negative happened to the child: the mother found her daughter crying and with strands of hair torn out.

“The teacher said that it was she who pulled her own hair, but she did not know where the scratches came from. But when Leah removes the elastic bands from her pigtails, she succeeds the first time and her hair does not fall out, ”the woman writes.

Later, bruises were also found on the girl’s body. After that, the girl’s mother photographed the beatings and immediately wrote to the head of the kindergarten with a request to provide recordings from video surveillance cameras. However, in the response of the supervisor, it was said that she did not have access to them.

According to the woman, the staff first wanted to make sure that there would be nothing “provocative” on the video.

On the same day, the mother found scratches on her back, as well as another “portion” of torn hair from her daughter. The woman decided to write a complaint to the parent chat, but she was immediately deleted from there. Only after a while she began to receive negative reviews of this garden through her acquaintances.

The woman also contacted the police and the prosecutor’s office near Moscow. Videos confirming the violent acts against the three-year-old girl were also shown to her, the mother claims.

“The prosecutor’s office (of the Moscow Region. – Ed.) during the audit will establish the circumstances of the incident, assess the actions of officials responsible for the safety of the life and health of children, and based on its results, comprehensive prosecutorial response measures will be taken”, – the press service of the supervisory authority reports in its Telegram channel.

Earlier, on April 21, it became known that in a kindergarten in Voronezh, a six-year-old child received a compression fracture of the spine during physical education. The Investigative Committee for the Voronezh Region opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).