An Australian court this Thursday annulled the sentences imposed on Kathleen Folbigg, who spent two decades in prison for him murder of her four babies and was pardoned last June after a review of her case determined there were reasonable doubts about his guilt.

There is a reasonable doubt about Ms. Folbigg's guilt, which justifies each of the convictions being overturned.

“There is a reasonable doubt about Ms. Folbigg's guilt, which justifies each of the convictions (for three counts of murder and one of involuntary manslaughter) are annulled and issued acquittal sentences“, according to the summary of the judgment issued today by the Court of Criminal Appeal of the state of New South Wales.

The 56-year-old Australian – whose case was reopened in 2021 following an investigation coordinated by a Spanish scientist who linked the deaths to genetic errors – was sentenced in 2003 to 40 years in prisonreduced to 30 years in 2005, due to the death of his children (Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura) between 1989 and 1999, when they were between 19 days and 18 months.

“The time it has taken to see the result that has cost a lot of people a lot“said today Folbigg, branded as 'Australia's worst serial killer', adding that during all this time she spent in prison “I hoped and prayed that one day I could be here with my name cleared“.

After examining the report, the Court of Appeal agreed with Bathurst on the data provided by the new scientific evidence and the entries in Mrs Folbigg's diary, which were used to incriminate her, “they were not reliable admissions of guilt,” according to summary of the ruling.

“The suffering of an innocent woman can and must be recognized and become an important impetus to improve our judicial system,” said lawyer Rhanee Rego today in statements to journalists broadcast by the public channel ABC.

The case was reopened following a letter sent in 2021 to the Australian authorities by a hundred scientists, including two Nobel Prizes, for request pardon and release immediate Folbigg.

The trigger for this request was the conclusions reached in 2020 by a team of scientists, coordinated by the Spanish immunologist Carola García de Vinuesa and led by the Danish Michael Toft Overgaard, who pointed out that The deaths of the Folbigg babies could be due to genetic causes.

Furthermore, the study, made up of an international team of 27 scientists, found that the children carried rare variants of a gene that kills rodents by epileptic seizures.

