A splendid CGI video that has traveled around the world has been available online a few hours ago, a sort of trailer showing a hypothetical remake of MOTHER 3followed by EarthBound came out on Game Boy Advance and never reached the West. Made by a large group of fans, including the Italian 3D artist Katia Marturini (among other things, a historic member of our editorial team!), shows us some of the most iconic scenes of the game made in three dimensions, with animations and polygonal models reminiscent of the stop-motion style.

As the team is keen to specify, this is not a fangame trailerbut only of a video that shows us how it could be a possible remake in three dimensions produced by Nintendo (and already liked by creator Shigesato Itoi on Titter).

On the official site you can find all the information on the team that worked on this project, while the video can be seen below. Who knows if Nintendo does not give us a little thought: given the splendid atmosphere of this video, we can only wish it was a masterpiece.

Welcome to the World of MOTHER 3

Source: MOTHER 3 Tribute