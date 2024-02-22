With the announcement of the arrival of Mother 3 on Nintendo Switch in Japan, the flame of fans of the game has been rekindled, hoping sooner or later to see it officially translated into a Western language.
Evidently pressured by fans, Shigesato Itoi, the original author of Mother 3, said to contact Nintendo on the matter, since he can't do anything. More specifically, he stated: “Please address Nintendo and not me on this.” In response to a fan who posted X's list of US gaming trends, with the game in third place.
The Nintendo Switch version of the historic Japanese role-playing game was announced during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, but for the umpteenth time Western fans were disappointed.
It must be said that the Game Boy Advance version of the game already has excellent amateur translations, including into Italian, about which you can find more information here. Too bad it's quite complicated to use them on the original hardware (via emulation it's very easy, however, considering that you can find the roms with the translation already installed).
