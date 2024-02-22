With the announcement of the arrival of Mother 3 on Nintendo Switch in Japan, the flame of fans of the game has been rekindled, hoping sooner or later to see it officially translated into a Western language.

Evidently pressured by fans, Shigesato Itoi, the original author of Mother 3, said to contact Nintendo on the matter, since he can't do anything. More specifically, he stated: “Please address Nintendo and not me on this.” In response to a fan who posted X's list of US gaming trends, with the game in third place.