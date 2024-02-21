For years, fans have demanded that Mother 3 is available in the West, and the nintendo switch Online is the perfect platform for this. In this way, during today's Direct Partner Showcase it was confirmed that Mother 3 It will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online today, but only in Japan. That's right, there is no localization, and at the moment we have no idea if this delivery will be available in our region at any point.

Although this is a disappointment for more than one, It is not very difficult to change the region of the Switch. In this way, those who truly want it will be able to play Mother 3 on Nintendo Switch Online today. We remind you that Game Boy Advance games are part of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Via: Nintendo