In a move that is now ironic, Nintendo has decided to publish Mother 3 on Nintendo Switch Onlinebut obviously only with regards to Japanese section of the subscription service, confirming the impossibility of seeing the title in the official version in the West.
The history of the English version of Mother 3 (not to mention other localizations, which are practically impossible) is now decades long: the game was originally released in 2006 on Game Boy Advance, and like the other chapters of the series it has become a cult title , paradoxically also in the West despite never having arrived in an easily understandable language.
Nintendo has never shown interest in transposing the game outside of Japan and in translating the texts, despite the fact that there has been no lack of demonstrations of affection for the series from fans and the issue has also been brought to the attention of some executives in past years.
In the meantime, some amateur initiatives have proposed hand-made traditions from the community, but obviously nothing official and purchasable on the market in a standard way, so far. Now, there is also this release dedicated exclusively to the Japanese section of the Nintendo Switch Online service, almost as if to underline the impossibility of seeing it in the West.
On the other hand, even the first chapter, Mother, released in 1989 on Famicom, arrived in our area only in 2015 with the name EarthBound Beginnings, while the second chapter is well known in the West with the name EarthBound. Considering the over 25 years it took to see the second chapter, there is still time to think that the third will also arrive in the future.
