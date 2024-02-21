In a move that is now ironic, Nintendo has decided to publish Mother 3 on Nintendo Switch Onlinebut obviously only with regards to Japanese section of the subscription service, confirming the impossibility of seeing the title in the official version in the West.

The history of the English version of Mother 3 (not to mention other localizations, which are practically impossible) is now decades long: the game was originally released in 2006 on Game Boy Advance, and like the other chapters of the series it has become a cult title , paradoxically also in the West despite never having arrived in an easily understandable language.

Nintendo has never shown interest in transposing the game outside of Japan and in translating the texts, despite the fact that there has been no lack of demonstrations of affection for the series from fans and the issue has also been brought to the attention of some executives in past years.