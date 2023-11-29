These days the topic of Mother either Earthboundsince people insist that the third part of the story have a translation, after all the classics of NES and SNES They are available on modern platforms such as Nintendo Switch Online. And now, in new interviews, the creator of the saga Shigesato Itoi, It was pronounced because of people’s interest in having localization so that everyone can try this game by means other than piracy.

During this questionnaire, Itoi He has mentioned that he would like the game to have the possibility of expanding to other horizons, but that he also does not want to be part of the work, since these games are something that have permanently remained in the past. However, he calls for Nintendo to do that, after all they are the ones who own the franchise, and they should do something with it beyond having it collecting dust.

Here what was mentioned by Itoi:

I’ve discussed this with Nintendo before. Apparently they were presented with the offer to use the translation, but they said it wasn’t as simple as that. I think it would be really interesting if they accepted the offer. It would be difficult to make something like, say, a car with fans, but if you did it with software, I think there would be a chance to make something that would be better than what the company could have done on its own. Usually when I finish something, I finish it for good. You can’t give up on projects you’re in the middle of, but when you end something, it’s best to just leave it.

It is worth mentioning that Nintendo did not want to launch the video game at the time Game Boy Advance for certain elements that Western society was not going to take very well, and that is to include characters that could allude to LGBT communities. We talk specifically about the Magipsisbeings who apparently do not have sex according to the story, but who look like men dressed with makeup and other details that may not be well accepted by the public.

If Mother 3 is launched in switchit would be exclusively for Japan.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It would be a miracle if Nintendo decided to release this game, but it is possible that they make an alteration to the classification, so that children do not have such easy access to it. However, it is very difficult for them to want to return to this entry in the saga.