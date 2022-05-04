The former president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimespoke of Mother 3, specifically why the title never made it to the West. She did this in her new book recently released in the United States, which she features a bonus interview with Geoff Keighley. The latter asked Reggie if Nintendo had at some point given up on the idea of ​​no longer bringing Mother 3 to the West. Reggie replied like this:

“The initial decision not to launch the game was before I joined the company, but after that I had a lot of conversations with Mr. Iwata about this game, about the passion of the fans, despite the fact that the first Super Nintendo game didn’t sell very well. I looked back and realized that the marketing to advertise it hadn’t been great. I think it was bizarrely marketed as ‘this game stinks’ or something like that. It was certainly not the best marketing activity for a new game launch. While there was a lot of time and financial investment to localize this type of content, it just wasn’t a priority. We were at the point where we were putting all our efforts on Nintendo DS and games like Metroid Prime Hunters, Mario Kart and Pokémon for DS, it wasn’t really a corporate priority. Despite that, the reporters have asked me about it on every occasion. “

Reggie was asked if it would be possible release Mother 3 in other forms, for example as a digital-only title in the 3DS era. According to Reggie’s comments, there was the possibility of releasing the Japanese version on the European and North American stores without English localization.

“There was a conversation during the days of Nintendo 3DS and when we launched Wii U, we should have tried to make the game available digitally through our store, because by then the production and distribution costs were kept to a minimum. We had already talked about having a group of games without localization, simply the Japanese title made available for everyone. And we did it for several games, they were successful. Mr. Iwata and I discussed this possibility for Mother 3. Eventually we launched the first game in the Mother series by calling it EarthBound Beginnings on the Wii U eShop. This was the direction of the conversations that were taking place and our thinking process. And who knows? If Mr. Iwata hadn’t disappeared, if Wii U had been successful, maybe Mother 3 would have gotten to that point. So there were definitely discussions about it, but it should have been done right. “

Finally, Reggie discussed an evocative moment of E3 2014 in which he teased fans about the location of Mother 3.

“It was a great way to acknowledge that there was definitely our intention and fan support for this game. Of course, it was a wink and a nod to that community of reporters constantly asking me about the game, and we had some fun in the presentation at E3 by throwing a dig at a reporter who had asked me one too many times. . “

Source: Reggie Fils-Aime Street Nintendo Everything