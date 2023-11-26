Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 26/11/2023 – 22:41

Inspired by Black Friday, the Associação Brasileira de Motéis (ABMotéis), in partnership with Guia de Motéis, will hold another edition of Black Monday on Monday, the 27th. The project will offer motel guests a 50% discount on all suites and periods, including overnight stays.

Around 100 motels from all over Brazil will participate in this edition, the aim of which is to encourage people to try the service and attract new consumers. Establishments in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Goiânia, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Natal, Porto Alegre, Palmas, Vitória, Manaus and the Federal District will have discounts on the date.

+Black Friday: Olympikus sneakers for R$99 and other hidden offers at Netshoes

“The action is very important for the motel sector, as it attracts guests on a day of lower demand, in addition to being an opportunity for customers, who can enjoy more luxurious and interactive suites paying half the price”, stated the president of ABMotels, Felipe Martinez.

The discount will only be valid on the value of the first period of accommodation, for additional periods or hours the normal price for the period/hour will be charged, according to the motel’s price list. Expenses for food, accessories and drinks must be paid in full during the campaign period.

How to make your reservation

For those interested in enjoying their stay at a special price just access the website, download the GO Motel Guide app, choose the motel you are interested in and make your reservation in advance. The coupon must be presented at reception.