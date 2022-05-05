The terrorist organization “ISIS” claimed responsibility for the bombing that took place in the Iraqi city of Mosul, after security forces in Iraqi Kurdistan arrested one of the participants in the terrorist operation.

This terrorist attack comes just two days after the Iraqi forces announced a military operation against ISIS cells in Nineveh Governorate, and to eliminate the so-called “Tigris Province” south of Mosul.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, explained that the Nineveh security operation is a qualitative operation for the Counter-Terrorism Service, which resulted in the killing of more than 43 terrorist elements and the confiscation of their equipment and weapons, pointing to the continuation of air strikes and the pursuit of ISIS cells in the mountains and valleys.

At the end of April, the second phase of “hard will” operations was launched to pursue ISIS elements in western Iraq.

Observers believe that the recent Iraqi army operation is a blow to the organization, due to its success in eliminating the “Tigris Province” and reaching areas deep in the desert that helped uncover a factory for improvised explosive devices.

The connotations of the attack

This is the second attack in Mosul in the recent period. On April 4, 8 Iraqi army soldiers were wounded as a result of a suicide bombing that targeted them in the Nuwaiket Mountains, south of the city, during a security operation in the same area.

The recent movements of ISIS in its former stronghold bear some indications. Jassim Muhammad, director of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies, sees ISIS’s adoption of the Mosul attack as an indication that the organization still possesses the element of surprise in carrying out its terrorist operations.

In his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Muhammad explains that the timing of the terrorist operation bears a second indicator related to ISIS’s exploitation of the state of division in Baghdad between the conflicting partners regarding the delay in forming the Iraqi government.

While the third indicator relates to the strategy of the Iraqi forces in fighting ISIS, which depends on security pursuits, which calls for reviewing that plan and relying on the intelligence effort to track and monitor these cells more than the expanded security operations, according to the director of the European Center.

Post-liberation attacks

Since the liberation of Mosul from ISIS, the city has been in a state of relative stability with the continuation of security campaigns against ISIS cells south of the city and the border desert between Iraq and Syria.

In July 2017, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of the right side of Mosul, 6 months after the liberation of the left side, as the operation to liberate the city was launched under the leadership of the international coalition against ISIS in October 2016.

Over the 5 years since the expulsion of ISIS elements from Mosul, it witnessed attacks at different intervals of time, and the first explosion of its kind occurred after the liberation operation, in November 2018, which led to the deaths of 3 people in a car bombing west of the city.

In addition, two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in another attack that targeted the Al-Muthanna neighborhood in Mosul, in March 2019.

Gradually, the index of ISIS attacks in Mosul declined, after losing sources of funding from royalties and oil facilities and smuggling antiquities in its former strongholds in Iraq, and the fall of its leaders and elements in the air raids launched by local forces with the support of the coalition forces.

cell centering

Despite ISIS losing what is known as the “spatial caliphate”, its recent movements inside and outside Mosul raise fears of its return to Iraq in the weak security areas in Nineveh, Kirkuk and Diyala, especially after its control of the village of “Lahiban” in northern Iraq for only a few hours at the end of last year.

While Iraqi intelligence sources indicated that the weakness of the organization’s funding sources does not enable it to carry out major operations and does not allow it to control a geographical area again in Iraq.

Commenting on the seriousness of the Mosul attack, Jassim Muhammad says, “ISIS’ movements in Mosul and any other Iraqi cities must be taken into consideration, because it confirms that the organization still represents a serious danger, given the spread of its sleeper cells in Mosul in the eastern regions such as Kogjali, Jabal Badush, and Sinjar, And in Kirkuk governorate, near Mosul, where its members are located in Hawija and the areas adjacent to it towards the Hamrin mountain ranges, in addition to the Baiji district and the western areas of it in Salah al-Din governorate, Fallujah and Amiriya al-Fallujah in Anbar governorate, and Jurf al-Sakhr in Babel.

In June 2014, ISIS declared its so-called caliphate from the city of Mosul, after occupying it for nearly 3 years.