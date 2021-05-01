B.A car bomb attack in the central Afghan province of Logar killed at least 24 people on Saturday. This was announced by a representative of the local health authority. Another 110 people, including women and children, were injured in the attack at a guest house in the provincial capital Pul-i Alam, it said. Eight people would still be in critical condition.

The attack took place on Friday evening in a residential area of ​​the city and near a hospital, which was also destroyed. All of the victims were civilians, the majority of whom were students who had come to the provincial capital to take an entrance exam for university, local officials said.

Why the location was the target of the attack remained unclear. So far, no one has confessed to the attack. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the militant Islamist Taliban for this.