The Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, Dr. Mhamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, said: “The celebration of the Arabic language on its international day represents an opportunity to emphasize its importance as an authentic component of the cultural and civilizational identity of the Arab nation, and an occasion to mobilize individual and institutional efforts at the local and international levels to protect the language of the Dhad, and to advance its role in The march of human knowledge, especially as we in the Emirate of Sharjah enjoy unparalleled support to enhance the status of the Arabic language and honor the efforts of its pioneers and scholars by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.”

He added: “The Arabic language is the language in which the Noble Qur’an was revealed, and it is the language that its people presented to the world with sciences and achievements that form the basis of all the contemporary civilizational renaissance that we are witnessing today in various fields. Our pride.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

