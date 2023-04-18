Also participating in the “Baba Al-Majal” championship are Arefa Abdel-Rasoul, Ahmed Kishk, Muhammad Radwan, Mahmoud Hafez, Jumana Murad and Farah Youssef. The work is written by Muhammad Al-Shawaf and directed by Ahmed Khaled Musa.

Mustafa Shaaban, in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, talked about the factors that attracted him to present the character “Zain” in the series, saying: “Since the end of last Ramadan, I have been seriously considering presenting a character like this, as it is very similar to the lives of young people. Arabs in our current era, most of them have concerns and aspirations, so we tried to highlight the extent of their impact on the family bond“.

“The chivalry of the country’s children”

Shaaban continued: “I was thinking about this character to present it from the heart of the old popular areas that reflect the magnanimity of the country’s children and the origins and values ​​they grew up on, especially good neighbourhood, and people’s love for each other. All this attracted me to present (Baba al-Majal), especially with the wonderful writing of the events of the series.”.

He pointed to an important message that the series seeks to convey to the audience, which is that “Whoever eats the forbidden will come one day and the forbidden will eat it.”.

And about his preparations for the character, he explained: “The preparation exhausted my energy greatly, and required a great effort, because it has its own internal emotions. Zain is a person who seeks to please everyone at the expense of himself, and conceals what is inside him of worry and sadness so that those around him do not feel sad either.”.

Zahira’s death

And about the scenes of working with the able artist, Riyad El-Khouli, Shaaban said: “It was more than wonderful and full of friendliness and love..

Regarding the difficulties he faced in presenting the character of Zain, he said: “The difficulty was in how to suppress emotions, because there are many scenes with sadness, tears and trauma, such as the scene of the death of the mother (Zahira) embodied by the artist Sawsan Badr. These scenes require a great effort to appear naturally. for the viewer.

“My utmost”

And about the audience’s reactions, and whether he expected this great resonance for the series, the Egyptian artist said: “The audience’s reaction, whether in the Egyptian or Arab street, or through social media, is more than positive.”

And he continued: “There is a wonderful follow-up to the series, and this appeared in the opening of some stores under the name Baba al-Majal, and naming some things, whether civil or moral, in the name of the series, and this, if it indicates anything, indicates the success of the work and its arrival to people in a distinct way.”.

Regarding his expectation of reactions and the success of the work, he said: “I do not like to expect something specific, but I just strive and do my utmost, and the result is from God, and praise be to God for the great and positive reactions of the audience and for the success of the work.”.

Regarding his opinion of the series leading the trend through social media, he said: “A good and important indicator, and it reflects people’s interaction with the events of the series and their attachment to it, but trends are not the main indicator of the success of a business, as it is only a good indicator, nothing more. The real indicator is the street audience and the screen.”.

Ramadan.. the season of drama

And about his opinion on showing most of the dramatic works of the year during the month of Ramadan, Shaaban said: “I do not disagree and do not agree with showing most of the dramas in Ramadan. Everyone does what he wants, but I hope to see many dramas throughout the year and not only in Ramadan.”.

And about whether there are grievances to be shown in the month of Ramadan due to the large number of works, he said: “An injustice may occur to some good works, so presenting the work in Ramadan requires a great effort, and it is necessary that the work be close to the lives of people on the Egyptian street, and that its story reaches people’s homes.” “.

And about his opinion that the artist should participate annually in a work in the Ramadan race, he replied, “There is no objection to this opinion, but the artist must present a different work every year that suits the audience, and in this case there is no problem in being present annually in the Ramadan season.”