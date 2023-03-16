The Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, honored the winners of the Egypt Award for Government Excellence in its third session, in a ceremony in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, under the auspices of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and in the presence of a delegation from the UAE government.

The Egypt Award for Government Excellence was launched, in the presence and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in February 2018, as part of the strategic partnership initiatives in government modernization between the UAE and Egypt, and aims to stimulate the spirit of competition and excellence in the authorities. government, and among employees, to raise the level of performance and provide the best government services in Egypt, spread the culture of quality and excellence, enhance the spirit of innovation in government work, and shed light on successful and distinguished models of employees and government agencies, in a way that contributes to achieving the goals of Egypt Vision 2030.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, affirmed that the strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt embodies the vision of the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, for positive relations of cooperation and partnership aimed at the good of the peoples and societies of brotherly and friendly countries, and reflects the directives of His Highness. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen and expand partnerships to build an Arab model for future government work.

He added that «the strategic partnership in government modernization, which was launched more than four years ago, has become a model in consolidating the distinguished and historical relations between Egypt and the Emirates, focusing on improving performance, motivating government cadres to adopt excellence in culture and practice, and encouraging positive competition between institutions in providing Quality government services, and the development of government administration on the basis of efficiency and effectiveness and achieving results on the ground.

The Egyptian Prime Minister honored the winners of the Individual Excellence Awards, which include three main categories, including six awards: The Distinguished Leadership Award, which includes four categories: The Best Sector Head Award, which was won by Salama Gomaa Ali Daoud, from the Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and the Best President Award. Central administration, won by Emad Mohamed Mahmoud, from the Ministry of Irrigation, and the award for best general manager, won by Amr Mohamed Aboul Fotouh, from the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, and the award for best department manager, won by Ahmed Mahmoud Sadiq Romesh, from the Ministry of Social Solidarity.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly also honored: Iman Saber Moftah Farag, from the New Valley Governorate, winner of the award for best government employee, and the team of the Al-Azhar International Center for Electronic Fatwa for Development and Creativity, winner of the award for best government work team.

The ceremony also witnessed the honoring of the winners of the Institutional Excellence Awards, which include the Distinguished Government Institution Award, and it includes six categories, as it won the award for the best college, Mansoura University – Faculty of Engineering, the best city, Abu Simbel city – Aswan Governorate, and the best village, Al-Qasr Village in Dakhla Center – Governorate The New Valley, the best first park neighborhood – Alexandria Governorate, and the best center, and the award was won by the center and city of Mansoura – Dakahlia Governorate.

Muhammad Al-Gergawi:

“The strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt embodies the UAE’s vision to build an Arab model for future government work.”