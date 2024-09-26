51% of Spanish children and adolescents I wouldn’t always know how to identify when a news item is fake And even if they suspect it is, 25% do not consider checking it, according to research by Save the Children about misinformation and exposure of minors to hate speech in the digital environment.

The main way for minors to access information It is through family or friends (72%), and a 56% of children and adolescents would turn to family and friends to check the veracity of news that they suspect may be false.

“We are concerned that these relatives and friends They are also being informed through the same sources, which could create a bubble effect and increase the risk of perpetuating false information,” warns Catalina Perazzo, director of Political and Social Advocacy at NGO.

Regarding the social networks and content creators, a 16% of teenagers 70% consider them to be a reliable source of information at all times, while 70% think they can be reliable on certain occasions. By gender, boys trust these profiles more: 23% consider them to be a reliable source, compared to 9% of girls.

In the research, which includes surveys of 3,315 teenagers and information from five discussion groups among minors 10 to 17 years old, Young people, who mainly choose television and social networks as their main means of accessing information (60 %), They acknowledge being exposed to content that promotes hatred and racial and sexual stereotypes.

Boys are more vulnerable to discourses that deny gender violence and other sexist, racist and homophobic movements. Girls are mostly the recipients of these speeches, receiving aggressive and offensive messages, which makes the digital environment a more hostile space for them.

For Perazzo, “The Internet has democratized access to information, but it has also facilitated the proliferation of erroneous and harmful content, “which perpetuates negative stereotypes, unrealistic models of life and encourages hate speech.”

The child protection organization highlights the vulnerability of minors to such content: “Dehumanization often characterizes relationships in the digital world and causes behaviors that would not occur in the physical environment.”

Regarding young people ‘streamers‘ or live content broadcasters through platforms, the report shows that Boys generally have more followers and engage in risky behavior, such as sharing recurrent sexual comments, making reference to pornography, reviewing video games with erotic content, or trivializing drug use or harassment on their channels.

In the case of female content creators, they usually have a lower number of followers and frequently face to attacks on their networks for defending victims of abuse, making visible mistreatment by an ex-partner or for not complying with certain aesthetic stereotypes, among other reasons.

