Real Zaragoza have won their first game of the calendar year in thirteen of their 23 Second Division appearances. A majority of victories that is completed with a balance of six draws and four defeats. Fifteen of those matches were at home and the remaining eight at home, like this Saturday against Cartagena, their 19th rival on this first date in January.

The team that the Aragonese have faced the most times to start the year is Sporting de Gijón, with a total of five, including the last two seasons, which resulted in two victories for Zaragoza: 2-0 last year and 1 -2 in 2018-19. In both games, Raúl Guti scored, as he did three seasons ago against Barcelona B (1-1), so the Aragonese team no longer has its greatest offensive weapon of the last three seasons to welcome the new year.

It was just before that Raúl Guti scoring streak started that the Aragonese team’s last defeat took place: 0-2 against Girona in 2016-17. He suffered the same result in 2014-15 against Valladolid, while in 1953-54 he received his worst defeat when he lost 3-0 to Baracaldo. Their only away defeat came in the following campaign, 1954-44, against Sporting, then called Real Gijón, 1-0.

In addition to 1-1 against Barcelona B, Zaragoza also drew at home in the 2015-16 season against Huesca (3-3). The rest of the draws took place at home: 2-2 against Xerez in 1944-45, 3-3 against Cultural Leonesa in 1971-72, 1-1 against Sporting in 2002-03 and 1-1 against to Albacete in 2008-09.

Zaragoza completed their matches against Sporting with another victory, this time 2-3 in 2013-14. The other rival that the Aragonese have faced on more than one occasion in the first game of the year is Badalona, ​​with two wins: 2-4 in 1949-50 and 2-0 in 1950-51. Although the first victory of all, which at the same time was their biggest win, took place in their first season in the Second Division, when they beat Unión Irún 6-1.

This triumph was followed by three more: Deportivo 3-1 in 1935-36, Alavés 5-3 in 1941-42 and Murcia 3-1 in 1943-44. In addition, Zaragoza has played twice on January 1 in the Second Division, in the 1955-56 and 1977-78 seasons, winning 1-0 at Oviedo and 2-1 at Granada, respectively. Finally, those thirteen total victories are completed with 4-1 against Betis in 1945-46 and 4-2 against Córdoba in 1946-47.