Which used cars are most sought after? In the first half of 2024, the most sought after used cars are among four German manufacturers and those considered most reliable. The data comes from a study commissioned by Carfaxwhich also reveals that these cars are more likely to have suffered accidents or damages compared to those of the Italian brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo.

Most wanted used cars

In the first half of 2024, the most requested used cars in Italy are branded FIAT (11%). However, four of the five most searched car manufacturers are German (BMW And Audi 9% each, Mercedes And Volkswagen 8% each), representing the 34% of the total. Despite their reputation for quality, used German cars show a higher risk of problems such as accidents or damages compared to the Italian ones.

The most requested used cars in Italy are FIAT branded

For example, 35% of used FIATs have potential problemsagainst 34% for Volkswagen and 45% for Audi, with BMW and Mercedes at 44%.

Most searched used car brands

In the first half of 2024, among the most searched car brands in Italy to find out the history of the vehicle are Alfa Romeo (35% of cars with at least one risk factor, such as FIAT), Ford (25%), Peugeot (26%) and Renault (25%), with French cars and Ford presenting less risk on average.

Alfa Romeo on Carfax is the most searched brand in Italy to know the history of the vehicle

German cars are more likely to be dimportcomplicating the verification of their history: Volkswagen And BMW (12%), Mercedes (16%), Audi (21%), against FIAT (10%) and Alfa Romeo (9%). Ford, Renault and Peugeot have lower percentages (3-4%).

“Our analysis highlights how important it is to carefully evaluate the individual second-hand car you intend to purchase, rather than relying on clichés. The second-hand market is currently very flourishing and this is also demonstrated by the fact that the government incentives for these cars have ended in a short time. – he has declared Marco ArbanDirector of Business Development in Europe at CARFAX. Our study also shows that in general, cars with one or more risks, including accidents, damage, inconsistencies in mileage or importation, are no more than 34% of cars in circulation, therefore, given that there are many more cars potentially free from risks, used cars continue to be an excellent choice.

Marco Arban, Director of Business Development in Europe at CARFAX

In any case, to buy a second-hand car with greater peace of mind,” continued Arban, “we always recommend carrying out a search through our database, but possibly also requesting a test drive and having the vehicle checked by a mechanic you trust, so as to be sure you have made a good investment, also in terms of safety.”

Who is Carfax?

Founded in the United States in 1984, Carfax has been active in Europe since 2007 and in Italy since summer 2022 with the aim of making the used vehicle market more transparent and safe. Carfax helps millions of people buy used cars safely, offering detailed reports on the vehicle’s history through a database of over 35 billion records. If you are considering thebuying a used cargetting a Carfax report can be a crucial step in ensuring you make an informed and safe choice. Here are some details about Carfax and its services:

Carfax (Vehicle History Reports)

Vehicle Information: Carfax provides detailed reports on a used vehicle’s history, including accident data, odometer readings, number of previous owners, maintenance, recalls, and more. How does it work: Users can get a Carfax report by entering the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Carfax website. The report helps buyers verify the integrity and history of the vehicle before making a purchase. Benefits: Using a Carfax report can help you avoid purchasing vehicles with hidden problems, such as unreported accident damage, tampered odometers, or legal ownership issues. Sources of Information: Carfax collects data from many different sources, including departments of motor vehicles, law enforcement, insurance agencies, auto dealerships, and repair services. Accessibility: Carfax reports are available to both individual consumers and car dealerships, and can be purchased individually or in multiple packages. Carfax Advantage Dealers: Some car dealerships participate in the “Carfax Advantage” program, which means they provide free Carfax reports for every used car they sell.

