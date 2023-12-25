Zinho has 12 arrest warrants, worked in the west zone of the capital and has been on the run since 2018

The PF (Federal Police) arrested the most wanted militia member in the State of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday afternoon (Dec 24, 2023), according to the corporation. Luís Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, handed himself in to the police at the PF Regional Superintendency in Rio de Janeiro.

Zinho has 12 arrest warrants, worked in the West zone of the capital and had been on the run since 2018. The arrest took place after negotiations between “the patrons” militia member with the PF and the State Security Secretariat. The prisoner was taken to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and then sent to the prison system.

In a note, the governor of Rio, Claudio de Castro (PL-RJ), stated that the arrest is a victory for the police, the security plan and society. “The dismantling of these criminal groups with arrests, seizures and financial blockade and the arrest of this mafioso prove that we are on the right path.”

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappellialso congratulated the work of federal police officers in a publication in his profile on X (ex-Twitter). “Congratulations to the Federal Police! It’s work, work and work,” posted.