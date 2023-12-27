Which Autoblog videos were viewed the most on YouTube?

The end of the year is approaching. And that traditionally means lists! In this article we look back on the past year when it comes to Autoblog videos, because in 2023 we will of course again have dozens of driving tests, My Cars and so on.

Multiple EVs with more than 1,000 hp, twin turbo V8, a plug-in hybrid V6 or a naturally aspirated V10. It all happened this year. The My Car section has been extremely popular for years, and 2023 is no exception. Furthermore, a number of driving tests and static presentations stand out. You can check out the full list below. So again, this is the list of 2023 Autoblog videos that were most viewed on YouTube.

10. BMW iX1 driving test – 47,000 views

The cheapest electric BMW crossover. Yes, the Dutch are of course curious about that. Moreover, the iX1 is not an ugly appearance, right? In any case, the BMW iX1 driving test received the necessary attention here on Autoblog.

9. Lucid Air driving test – 47,000 views

1,111 hp in an electric car. That does attract attention. In any case, you are fans of fast EVs, because this is certainly not the only one on the list! The Lucid Air driving test received 47k views on YouTube.

8. BMW M3 Touring driving test – 48,000 views

The family car for car enthusiasts. It's a BMW, it's an M and it's a station wagon. Ingredients that make many Autoblog visitors warm. I think the BMW M3 Touring driving test deserves a place on this list.

7. Mercedes-AMG S63 driving test – 48,000 views

This hybrid was described by Wouter as the best car in the world. The new Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance driving test is truly a master of speed, comfort and luxury. You guys thought it was an interesting thing too, it seems

6. BYD Seal driving test – 49,000 views

If I had told you 5 years ago that Autoblog readers would rather look at a Chinese EV than a supercar with a V10, you might have thought I was crazy. Nothing is less true. You are secretly very curious about a Chinese EV like the BYD Seal driving test, according to the statistics.

5. BMW 3.0 CSL driving test – 49,000 views

The most expensive BMW M ever. And certainly the most special of recent years. We were allowed to drive the exclusive 3.0 CSL, which simply has a Dutch license plate. Very cool!

4. Volkswagen Tiguan – 52,000 views

The static presentation of the latest generation Volkswagen Tiguan. The predecessor was a leasing favorite in the Netherlands, so it is logical that there is a lot of interest in the new one. Ranks fourth on this list.

3. Tesla Model S Plaid driving test – 54,000 views

That other EV with more than 1,000 hp. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the Tesla Model S Plaid. When we drove in for the driving test, the interest turned out to be enormous. And so there is an electric car in the top 3!

2. Volvo EX30 – 59,000 views

And that's not the only EV. The Volvo EX30 is a car that many Dutch people have been looking forward to. Because an affordable Volvo crossover is something that many Dutch people get excited about. Also here on Autoblog, our Volvo EX30 video proves this.

1. My Car – Nissan GT-R 1,400 hp – 71,000 views

You love horsepower, this top 10 proves that. It is the third car in this list with more than 1,000 horsepower. This My Car was crazy and required some skill to keep things on the road. A bizarre Nissan GT-R My Car takes first place this year!

