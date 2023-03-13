Gold is commonly believed to be one of the rarest and most expensive of the precious metals, yet there is one metal that hands down the title of most valuable material in the worldboth from the point of view of priceboth as regards the rarity; however, the fact remains that gold remains at the top of the rankings.

The monetary value of different metals is inconsistent, differing slightly depending on demand and affordability. Due to gold’s versatility, its conductivity, durability, and good looks place it firmly in the top five most expensive metals, with the its price exceeding i $56 a gram as of this article’s publication, which might be impressive but when compared to the actual holder of the world’s most valuable material award, it’s nothing.

Currently the most precious metal in the world is also among the rarest, however what makes the most impression is its price, which – at the time of publication of this article – touches the $299 a grambut so, what makes it so expensive?

Because rhodium is the most precious material in the world

Rhodium does not react easily to oxygen, making it a noble metal and therefore a perfect catalyst, resistant to both corrosion and oxidation. Its overall strength and high melting point of 1,964 degrees Celsius (3,567 degrees Fahrenheit) place it among the metals of the platinum group, together with platinum, palladium, osmium, iridium and ruthenium.

Its ability to withstand water and air temperatures up to 600 degrees Celsius (1,112 degrees Fahrenheit), and remain insoluble in most acids, makes rhodium highly versatile for use in automobiles, aircraft, electrical contacts and high temperature thermocouples and resistance wires.

Of all the platinum group metals, being the most valuable material in the world, it is also the rarest, in fact, rhodium is found at about 0.000037 parts per million in the earth’s crustwhile gold is found in abundance of about 0.0013 parts per million, according to the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Mainly produced in South Africa And Russiarhodium can be a by-product of refining copper and nickel ores, which contain up to 0.1% of the precious metal, and about 16 tons of rhodium are produced each yearwith an estimated reserve of 3,000 tons.

There discovery of rhodium occurred in 1803 by William Hyde Wollaston, an English chemist, who extracted the element from a piece of platinum ore from South America; the discovery came shortly after Wollaston discovered another platinum group metal, palladium.

Generally found together with platinum deposits, rhodium was obtained from Wollaston’s sample by removing the platinum and palladium, leaving behind a dark red powder which was treated with hydrogen gas to reveal the precious metal rhodium.

While the solid metal glows with a brilliant reflective silver-white color, rhodium gets its name from the Greek “rhodon” meaning pink, with its name referring to the red color of the metal’s salts.

Despite its rarity and beauty, the 2019 stats show that nearly 90 percent of rhodium demand came from the automotive catalyst industry in the manufacture of catalytic converters, a likely unceremonious use for what is by all accounts the most valuable material in the world, and also the rarest.

