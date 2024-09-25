The recent launch of Final Fantasy XVI for PC by part of Square Enix has been met with disappointment due to the performance issues that many players have experienced. Although the title was expected to position itself as one of the most prominent on the platform, the lack of optimization has led to a large part of the gaming community deciding to skip the experience. This is a considerable blow for a game that was supposed to establish itself as a technical and visual success.

A recent analysis reveals that over 90% of gamers are unable to run the game at 1080p and 60 FPS with a medium native resolution in its PCTo achieve these performance levels, at least a graphics card is required GeForce RTX 4070which is in the upper mid-range of the market, and is not within reach of all gamers. In comparison, more affordable cards such as the RX 6600 or the RTX 4060 barely reach 40 FPS, which has generated frustration in those with more modest equipment.

This problem is particularly acute when compared to other graphically demanding games that do not present such difficulties. An example is Alan Wake 2which was released last year and remains one of the most visually stunning games, but runs much smoother even on lower mid-range GPUs. This highlights the shortcomings in optimization, which even in the PS5 suffers significant FPS drops, even reducing its resolution to 720p at times.

For Square Enixwhich is looking to expand its catalog of cross-platform games, optimization will be a crucial aspect for future releases. A game’s ability to run smoothly on a wide variety of systems can determine its success or failure. If the company does not adjust its approach in this regard, it risks losing the trust of its player base, which could affect the performance of its upcoming titles.

Remember that you can now purchase the game at PS5 and PC.

Via: T4G