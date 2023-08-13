Most unusual goal of the year: incredible goalkeeper mistake, who was recast the ball

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
It happened in a Brazilian soccer game.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
brazilian soccer He was the protagonist this Friday of one of the most unusual goals so far this year in world football.
It happened in the brasileirao game played between Botafogo and Internacional de Porto Alegre.
unusual goal
It was the first goal of the game scored by the visiting team. The player Mauricio took a cross shot when entering the area.
Although the shot was powerful, what was unusual was the reaction of the Botafogo goalkeeper, the Brazilian Lucas Perri.
Perri saved the shot, but the ball was recast, when he turned towards his goal to see where he was, he did not realize that the ball was still next to him and Mauricio only had to pick it up and finish off again with the free goal, it was the partial 0-1.
The goalkeeper’s angry gesture says it all. It was his discomfort for an unusual goal that is already going around the world.
SPORTS
