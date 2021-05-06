Most Ukrainians found the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy guilty of the failure of the coronavirus immunization campaign due to the refusal to produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. This was reported by the TV channel “Pershy Nezalezhniy” with reference to the results of a poll conducted by the company “Robotic Telesystems”.

As the channel notes, the initiative to localize the production of Sputnik V in Kharkiv belonged to the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk. He advocated negotiations on this issue with Moscow, but Zelenskiy refused to discuss this proposal with the government and the members of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to sociologists, 67.7 percent of Ukrainians condemned the relevant decision, 21.9 percent supported it, and about 10 percent found it difficult to answer the question.

In total, more than three thousand people from all regions of Ukraine took part in the survey, with the exception of the territories not controlled by Kiev in the Donbass. The research error does not exceed 2.8 percent.

Earlier in April, it became known that the majority of Ukrainian citizens fully or partially support the idea of ​​the need for the republic to join NATO. Only 12 percent of Ukrainians do not support the country’s aspiration to join the North Atlantic Alliance at all, and another 7 percent do not support it at all.