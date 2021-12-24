Most Ukrainians regard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as an oligarch. This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the Alexander Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Research, the results were published on December 24 on the site center.

Thus, 55% of respondents consider the head of state to be an oligarch. 30.4% of the respondents disagree with them. 13.9% found it difficult to answer, and 0.7% do not even know who Zelensky is.

Entrepreneur Igor Kolomoisky was considered an oligarch by 94.1% of respondents, President of FC Shakhtar Rinat Akhmetov – 93.7%, ex-President of the country Petro Poroshenko – 89.3%, and businessman Viktor Pinchuk – 81.7%.

On December 20, a poll showed the level of distrust of Ukrainians towards Zelensky. Only 38% of citizens trust him, while 61% of the country’s residents, on the contrary, do not trust the head of state.

The anti-rating was headed by Poroshenko – 75% of the polled citizens do not trust him. In second place is the leader of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko (73%).

Earlier, on December 1, the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted a poll, the results of which showed that the majority of Ukrainians do not want Zelensky to run for a second term.

Almost 70% of Ukrainians consider the state’s course to be wrong. Such data follow from the research of the sociological group “Rating”, published on April 9.